Lock Haven -- Joyce E. Dugan died on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 after several months of declining health.

Born January 2, 1929 in Blanchard, she was one of 7 children to the late Charles and Hazel Walker Fisher.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Dugan, whom she married on June 22, 1985. They celebrated 32 years of marriage before his passing.

Joyce was employed for 15 years by Bobbie Brooks, Lock Haven, 7 years at Armstrong in Beech Creek, 3 years for Snowiss Fur, Lock Haven. She had been a Hospice Volunteer for Crossing Hospice.

Mom will be remembered for her homemade Easter Eggs she made for each family member and most of all her Sunday family get togethers. She also enjoyed the yearly Fisher family reunion at Woolrich Park. In her younger years she enjoyed square dancing, bowling, and ceramics. She and Harold enjoyed traveling, camping, hunting and auctions.

Survivors include two sons: Richard Eggler Jr. (Peg) of Port Matilda, Tim Eggler (Vicki) of Lock Haven, Judy Eggler (Charlie Walizer) of Rote and Connie Carey (Bob) of Lock Haven, One Brother; James Fisher of Mill Hall and two sisters; Clara Gingery of Lock Haven, Sue Walizer of Erie. Two Stepsons: Harry (Mitch) Dugan of Wisconsin, and Lloyd (Kim) Dugan of Woolrich. Two Stepdaughters; Georgette (Floyd) Rupert of Beech Creek, Nancy (Ron) Young, of Lock Haven. Together Joyce and Harold have 20 grandchildren, 43 Great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren. She will be remembered as Gram, Grammy Joyce, Grammy Grey, and GG.

In addition to her husband, Joyce was proceeded in death by a son; Gary Eggler in 1985, two brothers; Bud Fisher, George Fisher and one sister; Bernice Hill.

Funeral Services for Joyce E. Dugan will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main Street, Lock Haven, PA 17745. Family and Friends will be received in the funeral home one hour prior to the services. (Masks are Required) Officiating will be Pastor P. Franklin Hartzel. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Joyce’s name to the Rote United Methodist Church, 102 Beagle Road, Mill Hall, Pa 17751

