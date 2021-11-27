Linden -- Joyce C. Mitstifer, 79, of Linden passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Michael D. “Mike” Mitstifer on August 21, 2016.

Born December 12, 1941 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late John and Lucille Rotoli Bellott.

Joyce was a 1959 graduate of Williamsport High School. She had worked as a bus aide for the Williamsport Area School District.

Joyce loved all her family very much and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a great lover of music, dancing, and most of all fashion. Joyce will be remembered fondly for her sense of style, dance moves, and daily song lyric posts. She was generous, feisty, and loved.

Surviving are her children Michael Mitstifer, II (Amy) of Linden, Tina Young (Christopher) of South Williamsport, and Crystal Hooper of Santa Fe, Tennessee; five grandchildren Brian, Kim, Colt, Miranda, and Piper, two brothers John and Jerry Bellott and a sister Janet Sauers.

In keeping with Joyce’s wishes there will be no service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. E-condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com



