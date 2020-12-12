Pennsdale -- Joyce C. Gregar, 92, of Pennsdale, originally from England, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Home, Montoursville.

Born November 10, 1928 in Leeds, England, she was the daughter of the late William and Millie (Dyer) Corbett. On Oct. 31, 1964, she married Paul M. Gregar, who preceded her in death Nov. 1, 1995. Together they celebrated 31 years of marriage.

Earlier in life, Joyce worked on stage in theater, as an Estee Lauder girl in London and at the former Schofields Department Store, Leeds, England.

She was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Muncy.

Joyce enjoyed caring for her home and lunch dates out with the ladies. She was an avid reader, loved working on crossword puzzles and was a remarkable painter in earlier years.

Surviving are two cousins residing in England, Vicor Gloria Hardisty and Gail Pickles; Gail’s sons, Greg and Darran; and Gail’s grandson, James.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 at the Resurrection Cemetery, Lycoming Mall Dr., Montoursville, with her pastor, the Rev. Glenn McCreary, officiating. For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to the social distancing guidelines and a mask will be required.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.