Lock Haven, Pa. — Joyce Brower, 65, of Lock Haven passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at her home.

She was born on June 11, 1957 in Jersey Shore and was the daughter of the late William and Betty (Bowes) Brower. She served her country by enlisting in the U.S. Air Force and also served with the National Guard. Joyce worked at Wegman’s Bakery and Faxon Cleaners. She enjoyed gardening.

Joyce is survived by two sons; Jordan Brown and Aaron Brown, both of Williamsport, three sisters; Becky Mauck of Jersey Shore, Sandee Irvin (David) of Mill Hall, and Christine Aurand of Jersey Shore. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister; Margaret Brower.

There will be a gathering of family and friends 11 a.m. to noon Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport. All other services will be private at the convenience of the family.

