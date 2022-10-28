Hughesville — Joyce A. Taylor, 89, of Hughesville passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center of Muncy.

Born April 11, 1933 in Endicott, N.Y., she is the daughter of the late John W. Snyder and the late Marjorie L. (Boyles) Martin. She married Robert E. Taylor on December 23, 1950 and shared 69 years of marriage.

Joyce left her job at a young age to prioritize family and watch her grandchildren. She was a dedicated mother to her only child and nearly a second mother to her grandchildren. With her husband Robert, they were dedicated fans and boosters of their activities. Joyce was also very active in the lives of her brothers, nephews, and nieces, providing caretaking and guidance. She loved her dog Mandy and kitty Sloopy. The church and our Lord were highly important in her life, and she enjoyed church activities and luncheons. Later in life, she found that she truly enjoyed crafting, but always loved to bake and had several scrumptious dessert specialties. Above all, Joyce's greatest joy in life was bringing happiness to others. As she is now reunited with her family, may she be experiencing the same joy in heaven that she brought to so many during her time on earth.

Joyce is survived by a daughter, Linda M. (Gary) Green of Hughesville; two grandsons, Brad W. (Janel) Green of Siler City, N.C., Chad V. (Jessica) Green of Honey Brook, Pa.; a sister, Donna Powers of Williamsport; three great granddaughters, Leigha Green, Alyssa Green, Ashleigh Schoenheider, and by a great grandson, Brandon Oltman.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Taylor, on June 24, 2020; two sisters, Wanda Weaver, Beverly Sechler; three brothers, John, Robert, and Daniel Snyder.

Funeral Service will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 East Water St., Hughesville, with Rev. Dan Cale officiating. Burial will follow at Twin Hills Memorial Park of Muncy. Friends may call from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

The family suggest that memorial contributions in Joyce's name be made to the Friends Church, 137 South 3rd St., Hughesville, PA 17701.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.