Turbotville -- Joyce A. Snyder, 80, formerly of Turbotville, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born June 17, 1940 in Turbotville, she was the daughter of the late Paul I. “Jack” and Mary Alice (Yerg) Miller. On June 23, 1956, she married Robert T. Snyder and together they celebrated 54 years of marriage, until his passing on April 20, 2011.

Joyce was a 1958 graduate of the former North-Mont High School, Turbotville. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was a former choir member and former coordinator for the Zion News for 14 years.

She volunteered at Meck Sr. Center, Muncy, and delivered for Meal on Wheels. Joyce was also a former member of the Turbotville Civic Club and enjoyed teaching exercise class to senior citizens.

Joyce enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, cooking and shopping. She also cherished all the time she could spend with her family and friends, and enjoyed taking pictures of the fun times for her memories.

She is survived by her son: Paul T. Snyder, of Muncy; two grandchildren: Tierney J. Snyder, and Colt T. Snyder; and one sister: Jacqueline A. Hulsizer, of Levittown.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joan A. Shipman, and three brothers in infancy.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, July 17 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 39 Paradise Street, Turbotville, where the funeral service will be held at noon with Rev. Erwin C. Roux officiating. Burial will follow in Turbotville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that contributions in her memory be made to her church, Zion Lutheran Church, PO Box 277, Turbotville, PA 17772.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. Condolences and memories may be shared on Joyce's memorial page at www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.