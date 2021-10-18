Dushore -- Joyce A. Panichi, 82, of Dushore died Friday, October 15, 2021, at The Williamsport Home.

Born December 6, 1938 in New York, New York, she was a daughter of the late Peter S. and Christine (Wira) Adamovich. She and her husband, Robert N. Panichi, celebrated 61 years of marriage on May 6, 2021.

Joyce was employed at the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Washington, D.C. (J. Edgar Hoover Administration) as an office assistant, the former Charnitski’s Grocery store as a clerk and salesperson, and the former Triple V Construction Company as a bookkeeper and payroll specialist. She retired as Director of Voter Registration for Sullivan County in December 2015. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Mildred, and in her free time enjoyed flower gardening and landscaping. She also enjoyed volunteering, reading novels and literature, weekly Bingo games, and taking bus trips to Atlantic City.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Karen M. Panichi and husband Aaron Johnson of Reading, Pennsylvania and Brenda J. Panichi of Basel, Switzerland; a brother, Peter Adamovich Jr. and wife Lois of Murphy, North Carolina; and a niece, Laura A'Brunzo McManus and husband Bill of Memphis, Tennessee.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Adamovich A'Brunzo, and her nephew, Anthony “Tony” A'Brunzo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 21, at St. Francis of Assisi, Mildred, with Rev. Thomas J. Major officiating. Burial will follow in St. Vladimir's Orthodox Cemetery, Lopez. Luncheon will follow the burial at the St. Francis of Assisi Hall. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, at the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 119 Carpenter St., Dushore.

Flowers are welcome. Alternatively, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembering Joyce with a donation to the charitable organization of your choice.

