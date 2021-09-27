Jersey Shore -- Joyce A. Noppers, 62, of Jersey Shore died Thursday September 23, 2021 at her home.

Born September 15, 1959 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Thomas Robinson and the former Elizabeth Meadows.

Joyce was a graduate of the Lincoln High School and was employed as a telemarketer for retail business.

She is survived by 2 sons Christopher S. (Lynn) Robinson of Oak Harbor Ohio and John C. Frederickson of Fairview Park, Ohio. 1 sister Nancy J. (Glenn) Shadle of Rauchtown. Joyce was preceded in death by a son, Cory P. Robinson

Memorial Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Street, Jersey Shore.

