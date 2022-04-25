Montoursville -- Joyce A. Koch, 85, of Montoursville died Friday, April 22, 2022 at her daughter’s home.

Born June 22, 1936 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Allen Raymond and Augusta Elizabeth (West) Mertz.

Joyce earned her associates degree in library science at Maricopa Community College, Phoenix, Arizona. She then worked for the John J. Ross - William C. Blakley Arizona State Law Library.

Joyce enjoyed the company of her dog, Beau. She also liked doing jigsaw puzzles, and attending family gatherings.

Surviving are four children, Robert Poole, and his wife Jeanne, Kim Hall, and her husband Dave, Alan Poole, and his wife Cheri and Michael Koch, and his wife Larra; one brother, Terry Mertz, and his wife Barb; one sister, Cheryl Pfirman, and her husband Bill; 18 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Richard Koch; one son, Ernest Poole; one brother, Raymond Mertz and one sister, Ann Shrimp.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

