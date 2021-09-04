Muncy Valley -- Joyce A. Houseknecht, 86, of Muncy Valley died Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Montoursville.

Born July 9, 1935, in Muncy Valley, she was a daughter of the late Leo J. and the late Ethel O. (Myers) Phillips.

Joyce was employed at the former McCallco Inc., Hughesville, the former Litton Industries, Williamsport, and served as Davidson Township Tax Collector for many years. She was a member of the Muncy Valley Area Vol. Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, a former member of the American Legion Post 601 Ladies Auxiliary, and a lifelong member of Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church where she served as the church pianist for many years.

Joyce was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed the outdoors and working on her farm. She also enjoyed crocheting, reading, word search puzzles, traveling, and shopping.

Surviving is a daughter, Barbara A. (Roy) Meyer of Muncy Valley; three sons, Richard L. (Janet) Barto of Muncy, Kenneth L. (Kim) Barto, and Joe L. (Linda) Barto, both of Muncy Valley; five grandchildren, Richard L. Barto Jr., Kyle L. Barto, Carissa A. Gavitt, Brad L. Barto, and Zachary D. Meyer; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her first husband of 19 years, Doyle L. Barto, and her second husband of 41 years, Linwood S. Houseknecht.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor John Neiswender officiating. Burial will follow in Franklin "Stone Heap" Cemetery, Unityville. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorials in Joyce’s memory be sent to Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church, c/o Nancy Michael, Muncy Valley, PA 17758.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Houseknecht as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



