Hughesville -- Joyce A. Heusle, 90, formerly of Hughesville, went to be with her Lord and Savior and her dearly beloved husband on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Highlands Care Center, Laporte.

Born September 8, 1930, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late George Gilmore and Violet Ernestine (Shannon) Livingston.

Joyce was previously employed at South Williamsport Area School District where she served as a "Cafeteria Lady" until she retired. She was a longtime member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, South Williamsport, and was currently a member of Church of the Resurrection, Muncy.

She was an avid bowler who also loved thrift store shopping with her daughter, reading, her dogs, Phoebe and Molly, and above all, spending time with her family.

Surviving are three daughters, Sherry (Brady) Gardner of Eagles Mere, Denise (Raypheus) Allen of Chesapeake, Va., and Patti (Jim) Kohler of Hughesville; five grandchildren, Tim Brown, Chelsea Brown, Joe Clements, Aimee Clements, and Christa Gardner; and four great-grandchildren, Devan Clements, Mason Brown, Ava Wilson, and Emberly Cawley.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, George W. Heusle Jr.; a brother, Thomas Livingston; and two sisters, Ada Engel, and Sally Gula.

Joyce's family would like to thank the staff at the Highlands Care Center, Laporte, for the wonderful care their mother received while a resident there.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Heusle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



