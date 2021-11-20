Williamsport -- Joy G. Livermore, 82, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Williamsport South Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Her transition was peaceful.

Surviving is her loving husband of 45 years, John L. Livermore.

Born Nov. 7, 1939 in Sutton, W.V., she was a daughter of the late Lon and Hettie (Keener) Hashman.

Joy was employed as a waitress at the former Summit Lodge for more than 20 years. She was very active in the community as a co-founder of the Veteran’s Grove Memorial, caretaker of her community garden and a 20 gallon blood donor with the American Red Cross. Joy enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, embroidery, gardening and teaching the younger children in the family.

In addition to her husband, surviving are her children Lora J. Dgien and Paula J. Daniels both of Williamsport, Brian P. English of Corfu, N.Y., Donald K. English (Wendy) and Ronald K. English both of Williamsport; a step-son, Craig L. Livermore (Niki) of Altoona; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a brother, Norman "Sonny" Hashman of Elyria, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan English; step-son, Brian Livermore; two brothers, Darrell "Luke" and Gerald "Deanie" Hashman; and two sisters, Ilene Allen and Maxine "Doll" Burns.

A funeral service to honor the life of Joy will be held at 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Knight-Confer Funeral Home. Burial will be held at a later date in Crooked Fork Church Cemetery Perkins, W.V.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joy’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kan., 66675 to honor her three brothers' service in the military.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com



