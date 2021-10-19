Williamsport -- Joy E. Hudson, 90, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at The Williamsport Home surrounded by family.

Born Feb. 20, 1931 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Clinton T. and Esther (Miller) Weaver.

Joy retired from the Williamsport Hospital in 1996 after many years in the mail room. She was a faithful Christian and a member of St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church for 77 years. She dedicated countless hours of her time and love for her church by teaching Sunday school and serving on many committees. She also volunteered at the West End Community Center and delivered Meals on Wheels for many years.

Surviving are two daughters Kathleen L. Ray (Gene) of Williamsport and Barbara J. Laudenslager (Terry) of Williamsport; four grandchildren Drew (Dusty) and Kurt (Kristin) Laudenslager, Cara Ray and her fiancé Tom Burka and Sydney Ray; three great-grandsons Parks, Hayes and Ethan Laudenslager; her twin sister June E. Wetzel (Richard) of Williamsport and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Robert C. Weaver, Sr. and a sister Joan Fremberg.

A memorial service to honor the life of Joy will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 at St. Johns-Newberry United Methodist Church 2101 Newberry St., Williamsport, with the Rev. Lenore Hosier officiating. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in Joy’s name to St. Johns-Newberry United Methodist Church 2101 Newberry St Williamsport, Pa., 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

