Mill Hall -- Joy Ann Weaver, 62, of 14 Homestead Drive, Mill Hall passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Lock Haven on July 15, 1958 to Kenneth L. and Joanna Hamel Condo. She was a 1976 graduate of Lock Haven High School and a 1980 graduate of Lock Haven University with a degree in Computer Science. Joy worked at Piper Aircraft as a computer programmer until closing and at the Lock Haven Christian School for a number of years.

Joy was united in marriage to Ricky L. Weaver on June 2, 1978, he survives at home.

Joy enjoyed camping, traveling and crocheting. She was a member of the Bald Eagle Ridge Runner campground and a lifetime member of FCRV. She enjoyed traveling to Maine and other State and National Parks.

In addition to her husband, Joy is survived by her mother; Joanna Condo, one son: Nathan R. (Maria Welch) Weaver two daughters; Miranda Weaver and Madison J. (Jonathon) Race, and one grandchild Felicity Joy, two sisters Diane Condo Wise and Penny Condo (Fiancé Michael Szczesny). She also had several brother and sister in laws; Troy Weaver (Lana), Lori Weaver, Michael Woods and 7 nieces and 2 nephews. Joy was preceded by her father Kenneth Condo.

Private services for Joy Ann Weaver will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the convenience of the family in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Interment will be at the Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Joy’s name to UPMC Susquehanna Home Care & Hospice.

