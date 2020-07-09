Williamsport -- Joshua P. “Josh” Signor, 60, of Williamsport died Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Born December 12, 1959 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late James W. Signor and Joyce D. (Bigger) Signor.

Josh attended Williamsport Area High School. He was an independent and free spirited person who lived off the land and enjoyed being outdoors. Josh loved socializing with anyone that crossed his path, listening to music, riding his motorcycle and horseback riding with his sister.

Surviving in addition to his mother are two daughters, Nicole Fowler of Montoursville and Kyendra Frantz of Williamsport, two brothers, Barry K. Signor of Montoursville and Rusty R. Signor (Mary) of Williamsport, two sisters, Sandy L. Dunlap of South Williamsport and Dee A. Steinbacher of Williamsport, two nephews, Gage and Darren Dunlap, and three nieces, Payton, Brooklynn and Kayla Dunlap, and lifelong friend, Frances Moyer.

A funeral service to honor the life of Josh will be held 6 p.m. Monday, July 13 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 5 p.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to help the family on Josh’s Memorial Page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.