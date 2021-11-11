Woolrich -- Joshua J. Smith, 39, of Woolrich passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Born on December 9, 1981 in Williamsport, he was the son of James L. and Debra (Farwell) Smith. He graduated from Central Mountain High Scholl in 2000 and then Lock Haven University in 2006 with a degree in Health and Physical Education. While at Lock Haven university, he was a member of the KDR fraternity. After graduation, he moved to the Newark, Delaware area and worked at several area golf courses, taught at Red Lion high School and a charter school in Philadelphia. There, he had a student that he always said could catch a football no matter where he threw it to him. He was so pleased when he got the news that his former student would be playing football for Lock Haven University. Josh also spent a year working at TPC Sawgrass in Florida, enjoying personal interaction with some of his favorite pro golfers.

After returning to Lock Haven, Josh was employed as a golf pro at his home course of Clinton County Country Club where he began playing at age 8. The following year, he spent as a White Deer Golf Pro. One of his passions was providing golf lessons and watching the golf games of his students improve.

Josh was most recently employed in the family business, Smith Furniture. He was instrumental in re-establishing the business in the Mill Hall location after the devastating December roof Collapse at the store in Dunnstown. Josh was an avid Phillies, Philadelphia Eagles, and Penn State fan.

Surviving are his parents James and Debra (Farwell) Smith and a brother Jason Smith all of Woolrich.

Also surviving are the true loves of his life, his beautiful daughters, Piper Jordan Smith and Kinsley Brooke Smith, as well as his previous wife Brooke (Kokoska) Smith all of Lincoln Park, Pa.

There will be a celebration of life service announced at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

