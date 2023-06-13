Lock Haven, Pa. — Josephine R. Wise, 98, of Lock Haven passed away Friday, June 9, 2023 at Lock Haven Skilled Rehabilitation & Nursing.

Born March 27, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Sam and Mary Dicello Manno.

Josephine was a 1944 graduate of Lock Haven High School.

On July 26, 1954, she married her love, Lester L. Wise, with whom she shared 60 years before his passing in 2015.

Josephine was a seamstress, retiring from New Haven Industries.

She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish.

Josephine’s most treasured accomplishment was her family whom she devoted her life to.

Surviving are her children: Jeffrey Wise of Florida, John (Mary Lee) Wise of Liberty Twp., Cindy (Rob) Ohl of Woolrich, and Karen (Frank) Seyler of Mill Hall; a brother, Philip Manno of Alabama; seven grandchildren: Danielle, Brian and Jacob Wise, Erin Santonico, Jon, and Zachary Ohl and Bradley Seyler; and three great grandchildren: Eli and Micah Santonico and Eloise Ohl.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers: Ralph, Anthony, Paul, and Vincent Manno and two sisters, Anna Manno and Francis Evers.

A Graveside Service will be held for her family.

Memorial contributions in Josephine’s name may be made to Holy Spirit Parish, c/o Moriarty Funeral Home & Crematory, 112 E. Church St., Lock Haven, PA 17745.

