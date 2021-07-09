Williamsport -- Josephine Grace Cochran, 86, of Williamsport died Saturday, July 3, 2021 at home surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, David S. Cochran on April 19, 2019.

Born May 9, 1935 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence R. and Mary Jane (Bower) Weaver.

All of her life she spent taking care of her family. She along with her family loved camping, fishing, and spending time together. She was an avid bingo player for money or just for fun at home. She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters; Martha O. Sechler and Debra A. Gee both of Williamsport; a son, Michael S. Cochran (Jeanne) of Springville, New York; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Lawrence Weaver and two sisters, Laura E. and Helen M. Shaffer.

A viewing will be held from 1 p.m. ­- 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Ave. Williamsport.

Burial will be held privately in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Memorial contributions may be made in Josephine’s name to the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care and Hospice 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Josephine Cochran as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



