Williamsport -- Joseph W. Culver, 69, of Williamsport went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born March 11, 1951 in Sayre, he was a son of the late Ardell and Dorothy (Potter) Culver. On September 12, 1991 he married the love of his life, the former Diane Fenstermacher, who survives. Together they celebrated 28 years of marriage.

Joe worked for many years in the Maintenance Department at St. Agnes School, Towanda.

He was an active member of Covenant Central Presbyterian Church, Williamsport. Joe enjoyed bible studies and sharing his passion with others.

He loved country music, including a memorable concert with his wife to watch the Oak Ridge Boys. Joe also liked to work on oil based paintings from time to time. He had a wonderful sense of humor and will be deeply missed by his wife and close friends.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two brothers, George and Francis Culver; a father-in-law, James Fenstermacher; a brother-in-law and spouse, James and Teresa Fenstermacher; and a sister-in-law and spouse, Margie and Steve Snyder.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Esther Fenstermacher.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be held in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Memorial contributions in memory of Joe may be made to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.dementiasociety.org.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main Street, Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.