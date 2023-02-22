Lock Haven, Pa. — Joseph W. and Arlene D. Gunning of Kephart Plaza, Lock Haven, are once again together in Heaven.

Joseph W. Gunning, 82, of Lock Haven passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Susque View Home, Lock Haven. Just four days later, Monday, February 13, 2023, his beloved wife, Arlene D. Newberry Gunning, joined him after passing away at UPMC Williamsport.

Born January 31, 1941 in Lock Haven, Joseph was the son of the late Everett and Rosemary Caprio Gunning. He was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School.

Arlene, born September 23, 1944 in Lock Haven, was a daughter of the late Albert F. and Bertha Killinger Newberry. She was a graduate of Lock Haven High School.

On August 9, 1975, Joseph and Arlene were united in marriage. They shared 47 years of marriage together.

They were members of Holy Spirit Parish, attending St. Agnes Catholic Church.

Early on, Arlene was employed at Derr Stationary. She then devoted her life to caring for others, especially Joseph who was diagnosed with Epilepsy at a young age.

When able, Joseph enjoyed playing basketball and tennis and even giving tennis lessons. He also loved photography.

Surviving is a granddaughter, Lexya Raymond of Lock Haven as well as Arlene’s siblings: Albert Newberry of North Carolina, Ellen Long of Lock Haven, Barbara Kramer of Mill Hall, and Patty Steyers of Lock Haven; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to their parents, they were preceded in death by Arlene’s siblings: Anna Beam, Loretta Brungard, John Newberry, and Ronald Newberry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 3 E. Walnut St., Lock Haven. Inurnment will take place at St. Agnes Cemetery, Lock Haven.

Memorial contributions for Joseph and Arlene may be made to Holy Spirit Parish through the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

