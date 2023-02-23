Cogan Station, Pa. — Joseph V. Trupkovich of Cogan Station died Monday, February 20, 2023. His strength and courage during his illness was an inspiration to those around him. He loved and was loved by everyone who knew him.

He leaves behind a brother, Thomas S. Trupkovich and close friend and fiancé, Elaine M. Decker.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2023 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 800 W. Central Ave., South Williamsport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Bishop Larry J. Kulick, J.C.L. and his pastor, Rev. Glenn E. McCreary, concelebrating.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign an online register book or share a memory.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Trupkovich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

