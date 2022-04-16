Dushore -- Joseph Thomas Hemighaus, Sr., 84, of Dushore died Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at The Highlands Care Center, Laporte.

Born September 3, 1937 in Noristown, he was a son of the late Joseph E. and Anna M. Hemighaus. He and his wife, Doris E. Hemighaus, would have celebrated 63 years of marriage on November 21, 2022.

Joe was employed at Haines and Kibblehouse from childhood until retiring in 2003. He was also employed at the former Taylor Packing, Wyalusing. Joe was a very talented individual who could fix anything, and in his free time he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Curin A. Hollenback of Noxen; a son, Joseph T. Hemighaus Jr. of Dushore; six grandchildren, Ashley, Kristyn, Mark Jr., Jenna, Joseph III, and Justin; and a great-granddaughter, Zoey.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Harz.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Loyalsock Post 996, P.O. Box 171, Dushore, PA 18614.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Hemighaus, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.