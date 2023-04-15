Williamsport, Pa. — Joseph P. Laver, Jr., 88, of Williamsport passed away on April 12, 2023 at Jersey Shore Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by members of his loving family.

Joseph, son of Joseph P. Laver, Sr. and Mary Eugenia Laver (née Hudak), was born in Clairton, Pa. on September 8, 1934.

Joe attended St. Joseph Catholic School and graduated from Clairton High School. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Joe received a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Pennsylvania, afterwards serving in the U.S. Army. He earned a Master’s Degree in Counseling from the University of Bridgeport.

Joe had a career in public relations and fund raising at many distinguished institutions including: University of Bridgeport, Marywood College, Geisinger Medical Center, Lock Haven State College, and Lycoming College. His Lycoming College catalogue was awarded “Best of Category” by the Printing Industry Assn. of Western Pa. He later served as the Director of the Lycoming County Crippled Children’s Society.

After 16 years in college development, Joe embraced his passion for writing by becoming a communications consultant, freelance editor, and a ghostwriter of speeches through his own publications company, Laver Associates. As a business historian, he wrote the Partners in Progress section of Williamsport: Frontier Village to Regional Center. He also wrote stories for his grandchildren including "Grandpa’s Genie."

He was a member of the Williamsport Parking Authority, playing an active role in the revitalization of downtown Williamsport, including recruiting Kohl’s to an atypical downtown location, the new movie theater, and new parking decks.

Joe was an active member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. He served on the first church council and was instrumental in the rebuilding of the church and chaired the committee to obtain a new organ. Joe and his wife, Ellie, sang in the church choir. He was a life member of the Gesang Verein Harmonia, singing in competitions and performing with the Reading Liederkranz overseas. Joe enjoyed traveling with his wife in the United States and exploring his family’s Slovak heritage in Eastern Europe.

Joe was a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers, and Penguins and was an avid reader and fisherman.

Joseph and his wife, Eleanor Bunting (Odgers) Laver, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on June 20, 2022. He is survived by his four children and their families: Mari Fran (James) Cooney of Dagus Mines, Elizabeth (Mike) Laver Kacergis of Worcester, Massachusetts, Joseph P. (Dianna) Laver III of Williamsport, and Christopher O. Laver of Williamsport; seven grandchildren: Rachel, Kevin, David, Peter, Ellen, Abigail, and Garrett; two great grandchildren: Leo and Lauren; siblings: Mary Catherine (William – deceased) Taylor of Bethel Park, Pa., James (Peggy) Laver of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by children of the heart Ernie and Gina Hamm and their children, Erin and Joey, of Williamsport.

His parents and two grandchildren, Brian Joseph Cooney and Gillian Margaret Laver, preceded him in death.

The family will receive family and friends for visitation at St. Boniface Church on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 from 1 to 2 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on April 18, 2023 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, with his pastor, Rev. Glenn McCreary, officiating. Burial in Lewisburg Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests that memorial contributions be made in Joseph’s name to the Shriners Hospitals for Children www.shrinerschildrens.org or to the Special Olympics www.specialolympics.org

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a guest register or to share a fond memory of Joe.

