Montoursville -- Joseph L. Rider, 84, of Montoursville, died at home on Sunday, May 3, 2020,

He was born in Williamsport on May 19, 1935, a son of Leo L. and Anna S. (Statts) Rider.

Joe was a graduate of the former St. Mary's High School, Lycoming College and Georgetown Law School. He practiced law for 58 years. He was a member of St. Ann Roman Catholic Church.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Barbara R. (Winters) Rider; a daughter, Margaret A. Rider; a son, Mark A. Rider; five siblings, Marilyn Neyhart, Eugene Rider, Thomas Rider, John Rider, and David Rider.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggest memorial contributions in Joe's name be made to a charity of your choice.

