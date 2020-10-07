Williamsport -- Joseph Leo Paternostro, 88, of Williamsport passed away peacefully at UPMC Susquehanna on Sunday, October 4, 2020 with his wife and family by his side.

Born on July 2, 1932 in Williamsport, he was a son of Angelo and Eneis Verdini Paternostro.

He was a graduate of the former St. Mary’s High School class of 1950. Joseph worked for 28 years for Shop Vac Corp. and retired as vice president of purchasing. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish where he served on the Parish Council finance committee. He was a past president of the former Elm Park Golf Course and North Central Purchasing Agents Association. Joseph served in the Naval Reserve for 28 years as a Chief Petty Officer.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years and his children; Ann Marie Root (Kim) of Manheim, Cindy Allegrucci (Tom) of Mesa, Arizona, Tom (Cindy) of Montoursville, Mary Sutkins (Tim) of Loyalsock Twp., Michael (Leslie) of South Williamsport, Tina Paternostro (Molly) of Rochester, New York, Linda Moyer (Todd) of Williamsport; 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and a sister Rita Bamonte of Montoursville.

In addition to his parents, sons; Joseph R and Robert F. Paternostro; siblings, Louis, Thomas, and Carmen all preceded him in death.

Joseph loved golf, fishing, gardening, and painting. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.

A special thanks to Kim and Ted Cooley.

In keeping with CDC guidelines proper social distancing and a mask will be required at both the funeral home and the church.

The family will receive family and friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday 10 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. 4th St., Williamsport with his pastor Rev. Brian Van Fossen officiating. Burial will full military honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

