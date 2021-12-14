Dushore -- Joseph (Jo Jo) Richley Jr., 62, of Dushore passed away at his home after a lengthy illness on December 5, 2021.

Joseph was born August 30, 1959 in Wilkes-Barre, and is the son of the late Joseph J. and the late Pauline F. (Lonser) Richley, Sr.

Joseph was a 1977 graduate of SCHS and attended Williamsport Area Community College's welding program. He worked at Hoffman New Yorker and for various contractors in the area as a roofer, carpenter, and painter.

Joe was a talented self-taught guitarist. In his youth he and his friends formed the band Sno Dog and performed in the family barn. His love of music and playing the guitar continued throughout his life. He was an avid fisherman and especially enjoyed his trips to upstate New York to fish for salmon. His other great love was football and his team, the Minnesota Vikings.

Joe was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He faced the challenges of his illness with dignity and courage. Although he leaves an empty spot in the hearts of those who knew him, there is comfort in knowing he is at peace now.

His is survived by sisters, Linda M McCarty of Lopez and Joyce A (Fred) Keeler of Montoursville and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was predeceased by a sister, Eleanor M. Murbuger and two brothers, Thomas J. and Charles E. Richley.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Joe's life will be held in August close to his birthday. The family will provide details closer to the date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Richley, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



