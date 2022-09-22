Jersey Shore — Joseph J. "Sonny" Jovan, 87, of Jersey Shore died Monday, September 19, 2022 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Sonny was born November 23, 1934 in Renovo, the son of the late John J. Jovan and the former Katherine Ross. He was preceded in death by his wife Janet on December 28, 1999

Sonny honorably served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War, and was retired from Stone Containers after many years of service. He enjoyed bowling, fly tying, and fishing.

He is survived by a son John J. (Robin) Jovan of Jersey Shore; a daughter Kathy S. (Mark) Allen of Lock Haven; a brother Bob (Kathy) Bertin of Avis; and sisters Phyllis J. Williams of Jersey Shore and Sue Sallot of Edinboro Penna; 4 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; his companion Cathy l. Ward; and his loving dog "ANGEL."

He was preceded in death by sisters Mary Braim and Darlene Wallen.

Funeral services will be Friday, September 23, 2002 at 11 a.m. at the Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main Street Jersey Shore. Friends may call from 10 a.m. Friday until time of services in the funeral home. He will be laid to rest with his wife in the Jersey Shore Cemetery. The Jersey Shore Honor Guard will conduct full military honors at the cemetery.

