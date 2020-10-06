Williamsport -- Joseph James Piccolo, Jr., 76, of Williamsport passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 1, 2020, with his wife and family by his side.

Born on November 29, 1943 in Williamsport, he was a son to Joseph J. and Florence K (Dullen) Piccolo.

He was a 1962 graduate of Williamsport High School where he excelled as a sprinter on the track and field team. He attended Campbell University (formerly Campbell College), where he held the record in the 440-yard dash for several years.

Joe retired as a Pennsylvania State Trooper after 26 years. Upon retirement, he was employed for 13 years with the U.S. Marshall's service as a court security officer in the Federal Courthouse in Williamsport. He was a veteran, having served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Joe was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Williamsport.

Joe was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and enjoyed attending Penn State Football games. He enjoyed playing tennis, biking, and relaxing at home. He was a great storyteller. He shared many situations that he encountered as a state trooper which his family always enjoyed. Joe's grandchildren particularly loved the stories of his youth, growing up in an Italian-Irish family.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Joe is survived by his loving wife, Vicki; his daughter, Stacey Saritelli (John) of Hilton Head, S.C.; grandchildren, Enzo and Talia Saritelli; his sisters, Ann Poust, and Cathy Piccolo (Dave Bower); brother, John (Pam); nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom will deeply miss him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, October 12, at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, with his pastor, Rev. Brian Van Fossen officiating. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests contributions be made in Joe's memory to Susquehanna Health Foundation, to benefit Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, or to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin St., Williamsport.

In keeping with CDC guidelines, masks will be required at the church.

