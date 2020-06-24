Turbotville -- Joseph J. Malloy, Jr., 81, of Turbotville passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at UPMC - Williamsport Hospital.

Born April 28, 1939 in Shamokin, he was the son of the late Joseph J., Sr. and Eleanor (Swank) Malloy. He married the former Marjorie L. Long, on January 18, 1964 and together they celebrated 56 years of marriage.

Joseph was a 1957 graduate of Shamokin High School. He worked as a truck driver most of his life, working for Branch Motor Express and Consolidated Freight Ways. He was also a member of the Teamsters Union.

He raised and sold Christmas Trees for many years. Joseph was an avid golfer, and enjoyed hunting and fishing earlier in life. Most of all he enjoyed all the time he could spend with his family and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

In addition to his wife, Marjorie, he is survived by his two daughters: Lora J. Malloy and her companion Kenneth S. Feaster, of Montgomery, and Melissa J. Malloy-Brown, of Muncy; four grandchildren: Elizabeth Rovenolt, Kyra Malloy, Xander, and Caiden Brown; and two sisters: Josephine Hull and Catherine Henninger.

In keeping with his wishes, services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

