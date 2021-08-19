Williamsport -- Joseph J. Jacopetti II, 79, of Williamsport passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Muncy Place.

Joseph was born in Niagara Falls, N.Y. on February 10, 1942, a son of the late Joseph Jacopetti Sr. and Rita (Salvador) Jacopetti Leta. He enjoyed cooking and perusing yard sales in his free time. He began working as a cook, driver and in maintenance and in the kitchen for elder care profession.

He served in the Army National Guard.

Surviving are his four children and their families, Vickie (Chris) McKibben, Jodi (Kenneth) Swank, John Jacopetti and Joseph Jacopetti III; sisters, Linda Jacopetti, Mary (Ken) Gregory and Angela (Rod) Billman; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 19 from 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

A funeral service will be held at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services at 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at 12 p.m. with Pastor Louis Gatty officiating. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport PA, 17701. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or to share a fond memory.



