Dushore -- Joseph J. Golomb, 86, of Dushore, Forks Twp., passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Highlands Care Center of Laporte.

Joe was born October 26, 1934 in North Arlington, N.J. and was the son of the late Boleslaw G. and the late Michalena (Balkwicz) Golomb.

For many years Joe worked as an auto mechanic. Joe’s favorite person in the world was his nephew Frank. Frank and his wife were always willing to take Joe wherever his heart desired. Joe was a people person who was always willing to lend a hand.

Joe is survived by a sister: Gloria T. Tamburri of Dushore, and by two nephews: Allen A. Tamburri of Dushore and Gary G. Tamburri of Port St. Lucie, Florida.

In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by a son, Joseph A. Golomb.

A private family prayer service will be held with Rev. Thomas Major officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.