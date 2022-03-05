Newberry -- Joseph I. Bongiovi of Newberry passed away peacefully on March 2, 2022 at Embassy of Loyalsock Healthcare following complications from COVID. He was 78.

Born May 30, 1943 in Williamsport, he was son of the late Jospeh C. and Angeline (Cardone) Bongiovi.

A 1961 graduate of Williamsport Area High School and a 1963 graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Mr. Bongiovi was a chef and restaurant manager throughout his career. Before his retirement, he owned Bongiovi’s Downtown as well as an Italian cookie business. He most recently worked part-time at Farrington Place as a chef. Mr. Bongiovi was a 4th degree knight of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Order of Alhambra, the Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge #138, and St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

Mr. Bongiovi is survived by three children: Catherine Bongiovi of Bensalem; Jolene Cramm (Randy) of Walnut Bottom; and Joseph A. Bongiovi (Denise) of Chesterfield N.J.; his son in-law Anthony Amati of Levittown; five grandsons, four granddaughters, and two great-grandchildren; his sister Ann Marie Scinicariello (Joseph) of Dickson City; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as his beloved dog Pepe.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Diane Amati.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 11 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish 702 West Fourth St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10 at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond St. Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the American Diabetes Association 1701 N. Beauregard St. Suite 110 Alexandria, VA 22311 or Catholic Relief Services (CRS.org) 228 W. Lexington St. Baltimore, MD 21201-3443.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. E-condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com



