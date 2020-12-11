Williamsport -- Joseph F. Eck, 82, of Williamsport passed away at UPMC Susquehanna on December 8, 2020.

Joe was born in Williamsport on August 3, 1938, a son of Eugene J. and Magdalena (Haefner) Eck.

He served in the U.S. Navy for six years, leaving at the rank of petty officer 2nd class. Joe worked as an electrician for the former Central TV and at Beiter's Appliance.

Joe was a dedicated member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and active with the carnival, the ham dinner and the turkey raffle. He and Mary enjoyed traveling. Joe was a train enthusiast and enjoyed gardening and family genealogy.

His wife of 59 years, the former Mary M. Pfoutz, died November 15, 2020. Surviving are his children and their families: Michelle M. (Mike) of Williamsport, Lisa A. (Steve) of Addison, Jennifer L. (Melina) of Holiday, Fla., Joseph E. (Tiaffany) of Brownsburg, Ind.; grandchildren, Michael, Kimberly, Karrie, Adam, Kendra, Dakota, Shannon and Autumn; and 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Eugene J. Eck.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Nichole Marie Eck, and siblings, Paul Eck, Evelyn Eiswerth, Catherine Bower, Dorothy Norton, and Magdalene Morton.

The family will receive family and friends at St. Boniface Catholic Church from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, with her pastor, Rev. William Corcoran officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.

In compliance with CDC guidelines, a mask is required in church as is proper social distancing.

Joe and Mary always taught their children how to dance through life… and love each other until the end of time.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Joe's name may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.