Williamsport -- Joseph Evano, 87, of Williamsport died peacefully Monday, January 18, 2021 at Embassy of Loyalsock.

Born May 25, 1933 in Central City, he was a son of John and Anna Maslzar Evano. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen L (Woodring) Evano who died December 3, 1986, a daughter Rhonda Evano, and 12 siblings.

Joe worked for Diddy’s Donuts, Abbey Signs, and retired from Stone Containers. He attended Emmanuel Baptist Church where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and drove church bus, and he had done custodial work at Williamsport Christian School. Joe was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan and enjoyed cooking and baking.

Surviving are six children, Joseph Evano, Jr. of South Williamsport, Regina Louise Busmire of Victor, N.Y., Renee Evano of Williamsport, Kelly Baker (Vern) of Williamsport, Patrice Evano (Jeffrey Sweeting) of Williamsport, and Stacey Kadenas of Montoursville, 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

A funeral service to honor Joseph’s life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 22 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday at Sanders Mortuary. In keeping with COVID precautions please wear a mask.

