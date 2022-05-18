Williamsport -- Joseph Eugene Rossi, 93, passed away in Palm Desert, California on May 8, 2022.

Joe was born on December 10, 1928 in Dupont, Pennsylvania to John Rossi and Philomena Pannunzio Rossi, Father and Mother. He was a graduate of the University of Scranton.

Joe married his beloved wife, Louise Aldrich Rossi, in 1953. Joe and Louise moved to Loyalsock Township in 1960, where they enjoyed many happy years together raising their family. Joe was the Senior Vice President of Sales for Jersey Shore Steel, where he was employed for over 30 years. Joe will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father and friend. He was a respected businessman, but his success was also due in no small part to the admiration his clients and colleagues had for him personally; many of those work associates became dear friends over the years. Joe was a member of the Williamsport Country Club and St. Ann’s Church and was a longtime Penn State football fan.

After they retired, Joe and Louise spent winters in Palm Desert, California, where Joe stayed very active golfing, playing in a lawn bowling league, volunteering at golf and tennis tournaments, and entertaining many West Coast friends and East Coast visitors. Joe and Louise were enthusiastic travelers and visited many places around the world with friends and family, while always fondly remembering winter trips to the Caribbean islands when their children were growing up. They continued to come home to Pennsylvania in the summers, where they treasured time with lifelong friends and family.

Joe was predeceased by his cherished wife, Louise, on April 19, 2022. He will be dearly missed by his daughter Monique Miller and her husband Scott, son Richard Rossi, grandchildren, David and Daniel Rossi as well as a large extended family and a wide circle of friends who all adored him so very much.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, National Processing Center, PO Box 96011. Washington D.C., 20090-6011, with a note in memo: To Chapter 157, In memory of Joseph E. Rossi

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with final arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to share a memory or sign a register book.

