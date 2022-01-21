Cogan Station -- Joseph E. Zarr, Jr., 50, of Cogan Station died Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born October 21, 1971 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Joseph, Sr. and Marietta (Tidwell) Zarr.

Joe worked as a HVAC technician and as an electrician. He loved being with his wife, his Harley, his children and grandchildren, his cats “Buddy” and “Sunshine,” and drinking coffee.

Surviving are his wife of 23 years Linda C. (Turner) Zarr, children Angala Turner, CiJi Turner, and Brittany Turner, nine grandchildren, one great granddaughter, a sister Ruby Zarr- Hill (Kenneth, II), a brother James Zarr and several nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 27, at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond St. Williamsport.

Online condolences and memorial contributions to assist the family with final expenses may be made on Joe's memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com or directly to his family.

