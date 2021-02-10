Williamsport -- Joseph E. Harvey, Sr., 74, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Gatehouse.

He was born on November 20, 1946 in Isabella, Pa. and was the son of the late Joseph and Betty Ruth (Briggs) Harvey. He graduated from Williamsport High School in 1965, served with the U.S. Marines from 1965 – 1969 where he had received three purple hearts, graduated from Williamsport Area Community College (WACC) in 1978 for welding, and served with the U.S. Army reserves from 1979 – 1985. He worked and retired from New Columbia Joist as a welder. Joseph was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church, St. John Masonic Lodge 26 F&AM and the Edgar A. Stills Elks Lodge. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Joseph is survived by five sons; Victor L. Brace-Harvey (Christy) of Williamsport, Joseph Harvey, Jr. of Williamsport, David Baity of Camp Hill, Marcus Finn of Mifflinburg and Julian E.P. Harvey of Montgomery, two daughters; Bridgette A. Miles (Vincent) of Coatesville and Chinise Rice Reynolds (Brian) of El Paso, Texas, 13 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two brothers; Robert and Nathan Harvey, both of Williamsport. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter; Bella Ruth Harvey and three brothers; Paul E. Harvey, William J. Harvey and Sampson E. Harvey.

There will be a public viewing 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, February 15, 2021 at Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport where the funeral will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any veteran’s organization of your choice.

