Watsontown -- Joseph D. “Joe” Weaver, 100, of Watsontown passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born October 17, 1920 in Watsontown, he was the son of the late Drew and Besse (Kramer) Weaver. On September 7, 1943, he married the former Jane M. Dingle and together they celebrated 76 years of marriage until her passing on May 3, 2020.

He was a 1939 graduate of Watsontown High School where he played basketball. Joe served honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II and was in the Normandy invasion. He worked at Watsontown Cabinet Co. and the Watsontown Ordinance Plant where he manufactured 40mm anti-aircraft shells. Later he worked for Jasper Wood Products where he was a department head and supervisor, then he worked for Masonite Corp. as a personnel manager until his retirement.

Joe was a member of Watsontown United Methodist Church since the 1930s. He was a member of Warrior Run Area Fire Department where he formerly served as financial secretary. He was a member of the Milton Elks where he was a past Exalted Ruler, a member of the former Watsontown Jaycees, Watsontown Lions where he was a past president, Wynding Brook Country Club in Milton, and West Branch Manufacturing Association. Joe was also a member of the Watsontown American Legion Post 323 for 78 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Vicki L. Robbins and her husband Lonny D., of Watsontown; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Weaver; and two sisters, Martha Neitz and Helen VanDruff.

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 19 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown, where a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. with his minister, Pastor Brian Doyle, officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Watsontown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions in his memory by made to his church, Watsontown United Methodist Church, 1319 Eighth Street Drive, Watsontown, PA 17777 or the Watsontown American Legion, 1016 Main Street, Watsontown, PA 17777.

