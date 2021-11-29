Laporte -- Joseph C. Missigman, Jr., 87, formerly of Laporte, died Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Muncy Place.

Born June 19, 1934 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Joseph C. and Catherine (Reidy) Missigman Sr.

Joe was a graduate of Saint Joseph High School, Williamsport. He attended Lycoming College and graduated from University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy. Following college Joe served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.

Joe was employed as a Pharmacist with the Williamsport Hospital and retired from the Sullivan County Medical Center Pharmacy. Following his retirement, he was co-owner of the former Laporte Motors, and the former Laporte Septic Service. Joe was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Williamsport, and in his free time he enjoyed traveling and telling stories.

Surviving is his wife of 30 years, Donna L. (Edkin) Missigman; a son, John J. (Rita Carolan) Missigman of Dallas, PA; a step-daughter, Brett (Richard) Green Naprava of Hazleton; two sisters, Sarah A. Forney, and Mary Louise (John) Damaska, both of Williamsport; two brothers, Francis (Mary Lou) Missigman of Cogan Station, and Lawrence (Maria) Missigman of Williamsport; three grandchildren, Timothy (Amanda) Missigman, Brian (Emily Broadstreet) Missigman, and Morgan Missigman; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by a son, Joseph C. Missigman III.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, December 2, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, with Msgr. Stephen McGough officiating. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

