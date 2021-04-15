Allenwood -- Joseph C. Fillman, 80, of Allenwood died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at The Gatehouse.

Born May 23, 1940 in Blossburg, he was a son of the late Robert B. and Helen (Grimes) Fillman. His wife of 41 years, the former Ethel E. Keller, preceded him in death on October 26, 2018.

Joe was a kind hearted, gentle spirited individual who enjoyed spending time with his family.

Funeral services with full military honors will be held privately in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.