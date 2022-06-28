fioretti obit

Williamsport — Joseph Anthony Fioretti, 81, of Williamsport passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Joe was born September 21, 1940, son of Anthony and Betty (White) Fioretti. Joe served his country in the United States Navy. He worked for the former Smith Printing Co., Sycamore Manor, and Susquehanna Health.

Joe loved listening and dancing to the Hootenany Band alongside his loving wife Harriet. He had a special interest in the History of the Military and would share his knowledge with his grandchildren.

Joe lost his wife Harriet, of 35 years, to cancer last year and missed her terribly. He is survived by his children, Joe Fioretti (Brenda), Deborah Shannon (Scott), Tina (Brent), Brian Fioretti, Cheryl Meuse (Roger), Johanna Fioretti and stepson Brian Cioffi (Jaime), 21 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life with be held graveside at the St. Boniface Cemetery, Penn St. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 5 p.m. There will be a gathering of friends/family at the residence on Anthony St. afterwards.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to share a memory or sign a register book.

