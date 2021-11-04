Lock Haven -- Joseph A. Warner, 76, of Lock Haven passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport Hospital.

He was born in Lock Haven on December 25, 1944 to James and Georgia McCloskey Warner.

Joseph was a 1964 graduate of the Lock Haven High School and had served six years with the National Guard in Lockport retiring in 1969. He had been employed part time at the Lock Haven Express and the Roxy Theater where he operated the projector for showing movies.

Survivors include a number of nieces and nephews and a sister in law, Santa P. Warner of Mill Hall. He was preceded in death by brother; James H. Warner, two sisters; Joyce Brown and Bobbi Peasley.

In keeping with Joseph's wishes, there will be no services, burial will be in the Woolrich Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 West Main St., Lock Haven.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Warner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



