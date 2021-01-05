Williamsport -- Joseph A. Lupacchino, 68, of Seminole, Fla., passed away Dec. 30, 2020 at St. Pete's General Hospital.

Joe was born August 10, 1952 at Langley AFB in Hampton, Va., a son of Peter A. and Margaret (Greenya) Lupacchino.

Joe graduated from Bishop Neumann High School and King's College. Joe owned and operated Hottin's Trophy Shop for 31 years.

He is survived by his mother, Margaret Lupacchino of Williamsport; a brother, Pete (Dawn) Lupacchino of Jersey Shore, a brother, Michael (Annette) of Yardley, and a sister, Peggy (Joe) DiFrancesco of Williamsport. He is also survived by nephews, Shane, Josh and Nick; nieces, Amber, Christina and Gina; great-nephews, Mason, Brayden and Isac, and great-nieces, Hailey, Vivian and Julianna.

He was preceded in death by his father, Peter A. Lupacchino, and his sister, Donna Magill.

Due to the current health crisis, his Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Road, Williamsport, will be celebrated at a time when it will be safer for all those who wish to attend. His burial at Resurrection Cemetery will follow the mass. The time and date of the service will be announced in the spring.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements.