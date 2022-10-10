Flemington — Jose A. Rodriguez, 95, of Flemington passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Susque View Home, Lock Haven.

Born August 3, 1927 in Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Guillermo and Paula Rodriguez.

On July 7, 1956, he married his love, Aurea Maria Galarza, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage before her passing in 2010.

Jose was a member of the Lock Haven Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

He loved gardening, reading, and singing.

Surviving are his sons, Joaquin Rodriguez of Camden, N.J. and Jose A. Rodriguez of Pleasant Gap; his daughters: Iris Acevedo and Raquel Martinez, both of Camden, N.J., Maria A. Rego of Thornton of Colorado, and Elizabeth Wildey of Renovo; his siblings: Milagros Arce of Florida, Arsenio Rodriguez of Puerto Rico and Ernesto Rios of N.J.; 22 grandchildren; 52 great grandchildren; and 42 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sons, Jose Antonio Rodriguez and Ivan Martinez.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mill Hall. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jose Rodriguez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.