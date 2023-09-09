Williamsport, Pa. — Jonni Rai, 75, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

He was born on November 23, 1947 in Williamsport and was the son of the late DeLos Edward and Josephine Victoria (Fairfax) Williams.

After graduating from Williamsport Area High School in 1965, Jonni honorably served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He had worked at UPMC for over 25 years with Environmental Services.

Jonni loved to watch sports, especially football, WWE Wrestling, and boxing. Win or lose, the Chicago Bears were his favorite team. Jonni also enjoyed listening to music. His favorite music was James Brown and smooth jazz.

Jonni was easy going and never complained about anything. He enjoyed spending time with his family, who will never forget his compassionate ways and caring heart. Even with his quiet demeanor, Jonni always left a big impression.

Jonni is survived by two sisters; Valda J. Knight and Deidre J. Williams, both of Williamsport, one nephew; Lionel E. Knight, II of Philadelphia, one great-niece; Destiny M. Knight of Philadelphia and numerous cousins.

There will be a public viewing 9 – 10 a.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th St., Williamsport where the funeral will begin at 10 a.m. Pastor Danesta G. Whaley will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery.

