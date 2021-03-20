Cogan Station -- Johnny C. Brown Sr., 48, of Cogan Station passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital.

Born April 17, 1972 in Jersey Shore, he was a son to the late Earl E. Brown Sr. and the former Anna M. Simcox.

Johnny worked for Cogan Valley Farms for 25 years alongside his late boss and good friend Stanley Brass, and also alongside his son, Johnny C. Brown, Jr. for 11 years. He had a passion for John Deere tractors, working on cars, farm auctions, classic country music, Scooby Doo cartoons, hunting, and fishing with his children. He was selfless, humble and hardworking - a master of all trades. Johnny was an admirable, honest and funny man who was always ready to help others, day or night. Some would say he had the "loudest sneeze ever."

He is survived by his children, Kristen (Jonathan) Hendershot of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Johnny C. Brown, Jr. of Cogan Station, Timothy E. Brown of Cogan Station, and Alyssa L. Brown of Cogan Station; grandchildren, Jordan and Vaela; his companion, Brenda Pappas; and two brothers, Earl E. Brown, Jr. of Linden and Sheb W. (Molly) Brown of Trout Run.

A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore. A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Welker Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you plant a tree in his name.

