Williamsport -- Johnathan A. “Booma” Drummond, Sr., 49, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born October 11, 1971 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Johnnie and Rose (Mitchell) Drummond.

Booma was a self-employed mechanical genius and jack of all trades. He loved working on cars, building louder and better quality stereo systems, and tinkering with anything remote controlled. Booma enjoyed riding motorcycles, where he was part of the 570 Boyz and he also had a talent for drone aerial photography. A man of Christian faith, he loved his family and Lord.

Surviving are his fiancé, Samantha Heeman; children, Sharone Christmas, Samantha Lambert, Denae El (Quoran), Jacqueline Shearer, Johnathan A. Drummond, Jr. (Ariel), Jahlil Drummond (MiMi), Kelis Laird, Ava Drummond, Isayah Ritch, Kahleah Drummond and Cody Livziey who he cared for like a son; four sisters, Retha Keyes, Lou Mitchell, Paulette Brown, Nona Drummond; 10 brothers, Jeremy, Joseph, Jerome, Jackie, James, and Cornelius Drummond, Blake and Jesse Mitchell, Gino Caudell, and Johnnie Cannon; and several nieces, nephews and many extended family members.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers, Curtis Mitchell, John, Johnnie, Jr., and Jeffrey Drummond.

A funeral service to honor the life of Johnathan will be held 12 noon Saturday, September 25 at Diamond Street Christian Church, 822 Diamond Street, Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 11-11:45 a.m. on Saturday at church. Please wear a mask.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

