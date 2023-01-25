Montoursville, Pa. — It is with immense sadness that the family of John William Valentine Pida announces that he left this life peacefully on January 24, 2023.

John will be adoringly remembered by his wife of 74 years, Helen (Codispoti), and his children, Andrew (Sri), John (Pam), Therese (Mark) Molesky, Timothy, Michael (Michelle), and David (Leslie). He will be lovingly remembered by his six grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Vincent, Victoria (Joe), Nina (Luke), Nicholas, Alexander, John Christopher, Lina Marie, Ayla Grace, and his brother Jimmy. John is predeceased by his parents, Kosta and Mary, and siblings, George, Pete, Edith, Mary, and Danny.

John was born on February 14, 1929, the son of Kosta Pida and Mary (Selestak). He attended Elkland High School and graduated Cum Laude from the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy before serving in the Navy. He was a successful business owner and founder of Pida's Pharmacy, Blossburg, Pa. John's boundless generosity and dedication to service were expressed in his participation with the Knights of Columbus, VFW, American Legion, and the Lions Club organizations, as well as with distinction in the U. S. Navy during the Korean War.

With all of his many accomplishments, John was well known for his medical acumen. He was a man of unshakeable convictions, the highest values, deep integrity, honor, and wisdom. John will be remembered for his endlessly good nature and commitment to offering advice for the betterment of the lives of others. He made a difference in countless lives. All those he touched are grateful for the gift of John's love and legacy.

His family was blessed to learn many valuable lessons from him in his nearly 94 years. Notably among these lessons was the importance of faith and family. In his personal life, John was a great lover and connoisseur of wine and spent much of his free time reading, playing cards (special thanks to his poker pals) and, above all, spending time with his family and friends. John has been called home and, pray to God, joyfully reunited with the Lord, his mother, father, relatives, and friends.

The Pida family offers wholehearted gratitude to Francis, Jeanne, Sally, Reneé, and angel helpers at the Williamsport Presbyterian Home. We will all miss our "Pops" and honor his remarkable spirit in our daily lives and memories.

Per John's request, there will be no formal visitation. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Montoursville, Pa. John will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Elkland, Pa. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Montoursville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

