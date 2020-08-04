Trout Run -- On Saturday, August 1, 2020, John W. Zellers, loving brother and uncle, passed away at the age of 66.

John was born on December 1, 1953 in Williamsport to Lewis and Marceline (Dodds) Zellers. John was an avid baseball player in his youth.

John had a passion for jewelry making and was the owner of Bald Eagle Rocks and Gems for over 20 years. John was known for his love of the Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR's Rusty Wallace. John was a lifetime member of Gesang Verein Harmonia Club. John loved spending time at the family home with his nephews, nieces, and their children.

John was preceded in death by his father, Lewis, and his mother, Marceline.

He is survived by his brother Lewis (wife Theresa), brother Michael, sister Margaret Kane (Chris Watts), nephews Eric (wife Nicole), Michael (wife Janette), Joseph (wife Heather), niece Colleen Zellers, great-nephews Brett, Sinnarr, Michael (wife Janette), Joseph (wife Heather), niece Colleen Zellers, great-nephews Brett, Sinnarr, Michael, and great-nieces Alexus, Emily, Elizabeth, Marceline, Evie and Mazie.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 9, at the home of Michael and Janette Zellers, 9446 Wallis Run Road, Trout Run.

Flowers or cards may be sent to 9446 Wallis Run Road, Trout Run, PA 17771.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com