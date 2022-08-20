Lock Haven — John W. Somerville, Jr., 75, passed away at home on August 18, 2022.

He was born in Lock Haven to John Sr. and Grace (Tomb) Somerville of Castanea. He graduated from Lock Haven Senior High School in 1965. John worked at Corning Glass, Piper Aviation, Hammermill Paper Company, and Trucklite. John was a Vietnam Navy Veteran, recipient of The Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and The Vietnam Campaign Medal. He enjoyed dirt track racing, camping, cookouts, and Lionel model trains.

John Somerville Jr. is survived by his loving wife Sandra Somerville (Frazier) of 50 years, 3 daughters Stacie (Trevis) Bassett, Michelle (Keith) Snyder, and Crystal (Dennis) Packer, 1 sister Beth (Harry) McMurtrie, 7 grandchildren, 5 Step-grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and 11 step great grandchildren.

A military graveside service will be held at Rest Haven Memorial Park on Monday, August 22 at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations can be made to The Jersey Shore Honor Guard, or local VFWs through the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC., 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or Yost Gedon Funeral Home Facebook Page.

